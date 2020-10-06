Natchez Garden Club has events coming up

As we continue to navigate life with Covid-19, people all over the country are finding new ways to work, play and live together. This includes our community and state, which have been particularly hard hit. Instead of isolating, we are finding ways to come together within the allowable limits of safe, social interaction.

For the Natchez Garden Club, fall is typically one of our busiest times, with fall pilgrimage, the balloon festival and other events bringing visitors to Natchez, we rely on this time for much needed fundraising for our operations and historic preservation goals.

This year is no different in terms of goals, but very different in how we are going about our business. Thankfully our houses, Magnolia Hall and House on Ellicott’s Hill are now open for tours. We have been delighted to once again receive visitors and are gratified to see that people are choosing to make Natchez a destination.

We are requiring staff, volunteers and visitors who enter our houses to practice distancing guidelines, wear masks and practice hand sanitizing protocols. Amazingly everyone has been compliant if not exactly happy about the “new normal.” Social interaction is very important to us as humans and we find a way to reach out to each other even in these trying times. I would even say in some ways it has brought us closer together as we all battle the same common enemy.

For our fundraising goals, we have had to be creative and are excited to see how well received our efforts have been. Here are just a few of the events we have planned for the upcoming weeks.

* Oct. 8 General Membership Meeting and Program, NGC member and professional storyteller Joan McLemore presents “They came to Mississippi”11:30 a.m., lunch will be served after the program and casseroles will be available for purchase, reservations required if you plan to stay for lunch $15). The public is welcome.

* Oct. 15, Third Thursday Dinner, curbside pickup, 5:30 p.m., shrimp boil at Lawyers Lodge, Canal Street (next door to Ellicott’s Hill).

* Oct. 17 Balloon Festival Brunch, 11 a.m. pre-plated gourmet brunch, special kid’s selections will be served as well. Enjoy live music and cash bar, on the grounds of Magnolia Hall.

* Dec. 4 Christmas Luncheon, Soup and Casserole Sale 11:30 a.m. at Magnolia Hall, enjoy beautiful Christmas decorations and a festive luncheon prepared by members of the Natchez Garden Club and stock up for the holidays with frozen soups and casseroles for purchase.

In addition we are available for private events including group luncheons, dinners and receptions at both Magnolia Hall and House on Ellicott’s Hill (Ellicott Hall). We have menus available or will be happy to work with you on a custom menu for your group. Group size may be limited in order to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Please visit our website www.natchezgardenclub.org or call the office 601-443-9065 for more information on these and other upcoming events or to book a private party.

Christine Bartha is preservation chairman of the Natchez Garden Club.