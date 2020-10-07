Adams County Christian School squares off against St. Aloysius

By SKYLAR WOLFE

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School Rebels football game against the St. Aloysius Flashes will be played Thursday instead of Friday due to the threat of inclement weather due to Hurricane Delta.

ACCS will travel to face the Flashes in Vicksburg for a 7 p.m. Thursday kick off.

The latest predictions have Hurricane Delta making landfall along the Mississippi-Louisiana coastline on Friday and moving through the Miss-Lou Friday evening and Saturday.

Rebels assistant line-coach Bill James said safety is the main factor for moving the game up.

“A hurricane brings more than just rain,” James said. “We’ll play in rain but a hurricane is different and not safe to have either school out in.”

The 5-2 Rebels come off a 31-20 victory last week against Brookhaven Academy. That keeps them at a 2-0 MAIS 3-5A record.

The ground game led the way as Corey Sewell finished with 294 rushing yards on 27 carries. His 94-yard touchdown run in the first quarter set the tone for the Brookhaven match-up.

Sewell said he will not let past successes or a short week get into his head.

“Always listen, always pay attention, never get to comfortable in what I did last week,” Sewell said. “Always look to the future because I still have more to do.”

The Rebels will lean on Sewell often as they try to keep a 3-game winning streak alive against the 3-4 St. Aloysius Flashes, James said.

Even with the less-than-stellar record, James said the Rebels are not taking St. Aloysius lightly.

“I really think St. Aloysius is a much better team then they were last year,” James said.

The Flashes’ 38-0 win over Silliman Institute last week confirms coach James beliefs.

