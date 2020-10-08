NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Ida Marie Hunt, 73, of Natchez, will be 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Zion Baptist Church Cemetery in Roxie.

Walkthrough visitation will be from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Webb/Winfield Funeral Home Chapel. Please wear a mask.

Ms. Hunt was a retired employee of Natchez-Adams School District.

Survivors include her son, Glen Henderson of Natchez; six grandchildren; two brothers, Larry J. Hunt and wife Alice and Arthur L. Hunt, both of Natchez; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives.