Vidalia declares emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta

VIDALIA — The Vidalia Mayor and Board of Aldermen hosted a special-called meeting at noon Thursday to pass emergency proclamations in anticipation of Hurricane Delta.

Vidalia Clerk Jay Lasyone said the meeting lasted approximately 5 minutes, during which two emergency resolutions were passed unanimously.

The first resolution was a declaration of a state of emergency allowing the city to facilitate reimbursements from state or federal sources for damages caused by the storm and the second resolution grants Mayor Buz Craft emergency powers to responded to potential storm damages, Lasyone said.

Officials announced on social media Wednesday that the Mayor would give a comprehensive report on the town’s preparations for Hurricane Delta beginning today at 2 p.m., which will be streamed on the Town of Vidalia, Louisiana page on Facebook.

“This storm WILL impact our town,” the post states. “Please plan to watch. Share this with everyone you can. This is important. We are planning for the worst and praying for the best. Thank you and God bless.”