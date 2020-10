Week 9 scores: Live high school football scores

Friday’s games were all moved to Thursday due to threat of inclement weather associated with Hurricane Delta.

Week 9 scores:

ACCS 0, St. Aloysius 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Bunkie 0, Block 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Centreville Academy 0, Cathedral 14, 9:31, 2nd quarter

Oak Grove 0, Delta Charter 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Ferriday 0, Rayville 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Franklin County 0, Hazelhurst 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Jefferson County 0, Wilkinson County 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Natchez High 0, Laurel 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Sicily Island 0, Ouachita Christian 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Tensas Academy 0, WCCA 0, 7 p.m. kickoff

Week 8 scores:

Brookhaven Academy 20, ACCS 31, FINAL

Block HS 28, Grant HS 48, FINAL

Cathedral 48, Clinton Christian Academy 21, FINAL

Centreville 6, Sylva-Bay Academy 38, FINAL

Jonesboro-Hodge 37, Delta Charter 8, FINAL

Sicily Island 0, Ferriday 50, FINAL

Port Gibson 0, Jefferson County 12, FINAL

Christian Collegiate Academy 0, WCCA 61, FINAL

Wilkinson County 8, Franklin County 24, FINAL

Week 7 scores:

Jefferson County 16, Natchez High 46, final

Riverfield Academy 37, Cathedral 8, final

Porter’s Chapel Academy 16, Centreville Academy 46, final

ACCS 28, Silliman Institute 8, final

Franklin County 8, Raymond 38, final

Week 6 scores:

Vicksburg 32, Natchez High 34, final

Brookhaven Academy 17, Cathedral 27, final

Copiah Academy 27, ACCS 43, final

Amite County 22, Franklin County 25, final

East Marion 22, Jefferson County 50, final

Amite School Center 22, Centreville Academy 38, final

Prairie View Academy 30, WCCA 68, final

Week 5 scores:

Jackson Prep 42, ACCS 8, final

Glenbrook 37, Cathedral 62, final

Wesson 47, Franklin County 0, final

Jefferson County 20, Crystal Springs 47, final

Centreville Academy 6, Brookhaven Academy 53, final (at Co-Lin Wesson)

WCCA 38, Union Christian Academy 18, final

Week 4 scores:

Wesson 34, Natchez High 20, final (game called due to lightning)

North Pike 63, Franklin County 13, final

Humphreys County 20, Jefferson County 46, final

Riverdale Academy 22, WCCA 24, final

Cathedral 51, Hillcrest Christian 7, final

Week 3 scores:

ACCS 35, Columbia Academy, 8, final

Cathedral 40, Central Hinds Academy, 16, final

Centreville Academy 38, Bowling Green 28, final

WCCA 60, Ben’s Ford, 24, final

Week 2 scores:

ACCS 20, St. Joseph Greenville 50 (FINAL)

Washington School 43, Centreville Academy 40 (FINAL)

Kemper Academy 0, WCCA 54 (FINAL)

Week 1 score:

Cathedral 34, Wayne Academy 14 (FINAL)