expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2020

Delores Chambliss

By Staff Reports

Published 10:20 am Friday, October 9, 2020

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Delores Chambliss, 69, who died Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson, MS, will be held Sunday, October 11, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette with Reverend Dr. E.E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.  A walkthrough will be held Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020 from noon until 12:45 p.m. at Hollywood Baptist Church.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

More News

Crowd offers support for parish superintendent, wants answers from school board

Local school reports case of student with positive COVID-19 test

Natchez doctor reaches robotics surgery milestone

Patten, Blaney need to find common ground

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business