October 9, 2020

Joe D. Brixey

By Staff Reports

Published 5:42 pm Friday, October 9, 2020

Aug. 1, 1938 – Oct. 7, 2020
FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Joe D. Brixey, 82, of Ridgecrest, LA will be held Monday, Oct. 12, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Westside Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA. Burial will follow at the Rogers Cemetery in Dunbarton under the directions of Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday. Visitation will be held Monday morning from 9 a.m. to service time at the church. Mr. Brixey was born in Lonoke, AR and died at his residence.
