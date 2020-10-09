Natchez High School loses lead at halftime to Laurel, 57-38

LAUREL — The Natchez High School Bulldogs went into halftime with the lead on Laurel High School, but the Golden Tornadoes used a big third quarter to rally for a 57-38 win in an MHSAA Region 3-5A game on Thursday.

“We had the lead at the half, 22-14. We threw an interception at the 10-yard line. They had three rushing touchdowns,” said Randy Craft, Natchez High head coach. “Turnovers were the difference in the game.”

Laurel scored 29 points in the third quarter while holding Natchez High to just eight points to take a 43-30 lead. The Bulldogs cut into the lead early in the fourth quarter, but the Golden Tornadoes scored two late touchdowns to pull away for the victory.

“Kyreek Murray threw four touchdown passes and ran for a couple. It was a great game for the fans to watch,” Craft said. “A young Natchez team trying to make a lot of noise in 5A.”

Natchez High (2-2, 0-1) is off next Friday before playing at West Jones on Friday, Oct. 23 at 7 p.m.