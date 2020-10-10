Adams County still getting powered up after Hurricane Delta

NATCHEZ — Entergy and Southwest Electric crews are at work restoring power to thousands of Adams County customers left in the dark during Hurricane Delta.

In a Saturday afternoon weather briefing, Adams County Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said he anticipates power to be fully restored within the next two or three days.

Southwest Electric’s website showed approximately 89% of customers in Adams County were without power Saturday afternoon, which is approximately 4,900 customers.

Entergy spokesman Tim Runnels said nearly 6,000 Entergy customers in Adams County lost power early Saturday morning. Nearly half of Entergy’s customers had power restored at 5:30 p.m.

A little more than 3,500 Entergy customers were still without power with a high concentration of outages in the Montebello Parkway neighborhood

“We’ve made a lot of progress,” Runnels said. “We had around 14,000 customers out in the five-county area we serve.”

Runnels said crews continued to work on restoring power to approximately 1,000 customers in the Montebello neighborhood Saturday evening.

“If we are able to get those customers back on this evening, then there will be 2,500 to 2,600 customers still without power tomorrow morning,” he said. “If we don’t get that area back on then it will be around 3,500 customers still out.”

For needs such as medication that needs to be refrigerated or medical equipment that requires an electrical outlet, Bradford said the Adams County Safe Room would remain open through Wednesday for emergency use.

Gibson said the city and county were fortunate during the storm.

“One of our blessings is that Merit Health did not lose power during the night. … A lot of commercial businesses lost power. Downtown Natchez was fine. We were very fortunate,” Gibson said. “What the citizens don’t see is all of these guys out there at midnight, 1 a.m., 2 a.m. —city and county crews along with Entergy and an army of other power companies helping Natchez and Adams County out. By early morning, most of the major danger areas had already been cleared up.”

Bradford said property owners who had storm damage — regardless of whether or not they have insurance — may report damages online at adamscountyms.net or by calling Adams County Emergency Management at 601-442-7021 to determine whether their property is eligible for emergency relief funds.