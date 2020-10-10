Crime reports: Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Gera Norriave Green, 28, 113 North Temple Road, on a charge of contempt of court by failure to appear, false pretenses and shoplifting. Bond set at $1,886.

Martinique De Shae Howard, 24, 179 D’Evereux Drive, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Reports — Friday

Alarm on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious activity on Creek Street.

Traffic stop on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Suspicious activity on Main Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Homochitto Street.

Loud noise on Old Washington Road.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Malicious mischief on Opal Drive.

Unwanted subject on Aldrich Street.

Abandoned vehicle on South Broadmoore Drive.

Reckless driving on D’Evereux Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Fisk Avenue.

Accident on Col John Pitchford Parkway.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Unwanted subject on U.S. 61 North.

Theft on Morgantown Road.

Welfare check on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Stolen vehicle on North Circle Drive.

Unwanted subject on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on Maple Street.

Civil matter on Watkins Street.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Watkins Street.

Harassment on Fisk Avenue.

Property damage on Roth Hill Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Kidnapping on U.S. 61 North.

Shots fired on John Quitman Avenue.

Juvenile problem on Wiggins Lane.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Shots fired on Auburn Avenue.

Threats on Minor Street.

Juvenile problem on Wiggins Lane.

Malicious mischief on Dumas Drive.

Alarm on Watkins Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests

Reports — Friday

Road hazard on Carmel Church Road.

Loud noise on Brookfield Drive.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Prowler on Village Square Boulevard.

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop at Wendy’s.

False alarm on Fairway Drive.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Trespassing on Seal Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cleothia Henyard Heights Road.

Alarm on U.S. 84.

Dog problem on Cloverdale Drive.

Alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Suspicious activity on Springfield Road.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Steamplant Road.

Accident on State Park Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Brandi Whittlesy-Stapp, 38, 4193 LA 900, Clayton, sentenced to two years in jail for possession of schedule II drugs.

Dan Butler Cameren Jr., 54, 137 Ralphs Road, sentenced to five years in jail for possession of schedule II and schedule I drugs.

Ryan McCauley, 29, 1227 Haphazard Road, on a charge of theft of a firearm. Bond set at $1,500.

Michael Kelly, 38, 4259 Stonewall Drive, Addis, on charges of criminal trespass, theft, and possession of stolen property. Bond set at $15,350.

Mildred Rodriquez, 23, 1246 Klein Road, Clinton, on a charge of criminal trespass, possession of stolen property and theft. Bond set at $7,600.

Dannie B. Byrd Jr., 50, 246 Heart Young Road, Monterey, fined $500 for criminal trespass.

Courtney Brown, 27, 3487 LA 65 Clayton, sentenced to one day in jail with credit for time served. No bond set.

Derrick Barlow, 32, 116 Varner Road, Jonesville, sentenced to three days in jail suspended upon payment of $285 for no driver’s license.

Brenda Wagley, 43, 288 Crestview Drive, Ferriday, sentenced to five days in jail suspended upon payment of $322 for careless operation.

Charlene Turner, 24, 206 Levee Heights Road, Ferriday, fined $315 for no driver’s license on person.

Bobby Sheppard Jr., 37, 109 Cresent Drive, Ferriday, sentenced to 18 months in jail suspended upon payment of $1,782.50 with 18 months probation for possession of schedule II drugs.

Reports unavailable.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.