October 12, 2020

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

By Scott Hawkins

Published 12:56 pm Monday, October 12, 2020

NATCHEZ — Many dairy and meat items are missing from the Natchez Walmart Supercenter’s refrigerator sections after the store lost electrical service during Hurricane Delta on Friday and Saturday.

Some customers were posting pictures of the barren shelves on social media, bemoaning the loss of power and the results.

“I’m not here to buy cold stuff cause I have no power..but this is what it looks like when your grocery store loses power for an extended period,” reads one such social media post with pictures of the empty shelves.

A Natchez Walmart Supercenter maintenance worker told The Natchez Democrat on Sunday that the store was forced to close Saturday morning because of the power outage and was closed until the lights came back on at approximately 4 p.m. Saturday.

On Monday morning many of those refrigerator sections were still bare and an associate told a customer the items were removed from the shelves because the power was off too long.

“Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Delta, our Natchez store temporarily lost power and certain food categories were impacted,” said Casey Staheli, senior manager Walmart national media relations. “We’re working to quickly replenish effected areas and apologize to our customers for any inconvenience.”

