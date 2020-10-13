expand
Ad Spot

October 13, 2020

Hurricane Delta was bad; could have been worse

By Editorial Board

Published 8:35 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Preliminary reports show that Adams County received more than $125,000 in damages due to Hurricane Delta that move through Southwest Mississippi on Friday and Saturday.

That monetary amount is likely to increase, officials said, as they continue to assess the damage reports that came in after the storm.

So far, six houses in Adams County suffered major damage and two houses were destroyed in the storm.

Most of the damages came from trees and limbs falling on houses and places of business.

With the falling trees and limbs came power lines and power poles knocking out electricity to some 10,000 customers in Adams County alone.

Fortunately, no storm-related injuries or deaths were reported in Adams County and most of the electric customers in Adams County had their power restored by Tuesday afternoon.

Hopefully, power will be restored soon to the approximately 1,700 Adams County customers who were without power Tuesday afternoon.

Miss-Lou first responders, emergency management, county, parish and municipal officials and workers did a great job during and after the storm.

Relief efforts also are going well and electric crews from throughout the South are working to get the remaining customer’s electric service back.

We thank all who worked to get us through the storm and its aftermath, and we are grateful Hurricane Delta was not any worse than it was.

More News

Saints explore moving home games to LSU so fans may attend

Lady Tigers fall to Lady Apaches in championship opener

Do not delay breast cancer screenings

Counting our blessings in aftermath of Delta

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Pets of the Week Oct. 14-21

News

City moves to sell Margaret Martin building to owners of Dunleith

News

Former justice court judge Patricia Dunmore remembered for compassion, wit

News

Adams County Hurricane Delta damages total $125K so far, officials say

News

Power restored to all Entergy customers in Natchez; 1,755 Southwest Electric customers still without power

News

Longwood closed until Thursday after trees block driveways, knock out power

News

Online fund drive aims to get K-9 officer a vest

News

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

News

1,000 Adams County Southwest Electric customers have power restored; thousands still out

News

Natchez stores among thousands to lose power during Hurricane Delta

News

In recovery phase of Hurricane Delta officials urge patience

News

Electric companies still working to resolve hurricane power outages

News

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2020 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

News

Adams County still getting powered up after Hurricane Delta

BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

News

Natchez mayor, emergency management director brief residents ahead of storm

News

Crowd offers support for parish superintendent, wants answers from school board

News

Local school reports case of student with positive COVID-19 test

News

Natchez doctor reaches robotics surgery milestone

News

Mayor’s new SUV unveiled at parade Saturday

News

Hurricane Delta may bring strong winds, heavy rain to area

News

Supervisors approve port budget on split vote

News

Week 9 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Vidalia declares emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta