expand
Ad Spot

October 13, 2020

Lady Tigers fall to Lady Apaches in championship opener

By Patrick Jones

Published 8:42 pm Tuesday, October 13, 2020

MINDEN, La. — The Centreville Academy Lady Tigers entered the championship round of the 2020 MAIS Class 2A State Tournament on a roll. Apparently, someone did not tell that to the Glenbrook School Lady Apaches.

Thanks to some early offense and the solid pitching of Hannah Mosley, Glenbrook defeated Centreville Academy 7-2 last Wednesday night to take a 1-0 series lead and is now just one win away from taking a second consecutive state championship.

Still (no first name given) drove in two runs with a groundout in the bottom of the first inning. Leadoff hitter Emma Earnhardt led the Lady Apaches at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Earnhardt singled in two runs in the bottom of the second inning and singled in two more runs in the bottom of the fourth. Reese Hanson doubled and drove in a run for Glenbrook, the South No. 3 seed which had to advance get through the losers’ bracket after a first-round loss to Newton County Academy on Saturday, Oct. 3.

The Lady Apaches scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth for a commanding 7-0 advantage.

As for the South No. 1 seed Centreville, they were for the most part held in check by the brilliant pitching of Mosley, who pitched five scoreless innings before the Lady Tigers finally plated two runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Emilea Roberts went 2-for-2 with a double, a walk, and one run scored. Emily Hall scored the other run for the Lady Tigers. Lana Dalton went 2-for-2 and Savannah Hailey had a double. Amanda Newman was 1-for-3.

Mosley went the distance and allowed two runs, none earned, on six hits with two walks and two strikeouts.

Dalton allowed seven runs, all of them earned, on four hits with seven walks and two strikeouts.

Centreville hosted Glenbrook for Game 2 and, if necessary, Game 3 on Tuesday night. The Lady Tigers must win both games to claim the state title.

More News

Saints explore moving home games to LSU so fans may attend

Lady Tigers fall to Lady Apaches in championship opener

Do not delay breast cancer screenings

Counting our blessings in aftermath of Delta

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Pets of the Week Oct. 14-21

News

City moves to sell Margaret Martin building to owners of Dunleith

News

Former justice court judge Patricia Dunmore remembered for compassion, wit

News

Adams County Hurricane Delta damages total $125K so far, officials say

News

Power restored to all Entergy customers in Natchez; 1,755 Southwest Electric customers still without power

News

Longwood closed until Thursday after trees block driveways, knock out power

News

Online fund drive aims to get K-9 officer a vest

News

Natchez Walmart loses some dairy, meat items after power outage in storm

News

1,000 Adams County Southwest Electric customers have power restored; thousands still out

News

Natchez stores among thousands to lose power during Hurricane Delta

News

In recovery phase of Hurricane Delta officials urge patience

News

Electric companies still working to resolve hurricane power outages

News

Balloon race alerts: Click here to sign up for the 2020 Natchez Balloon Festival text alerts

News

Adams County still getting powered up after Hurricane Delta

BREAKING NEWS

Hurricane Delta causes widespread power outages, damages

News

Natchez mayor, emergency management director brief residents ahead of storm

News

Crowd offers support for parish superintendent, wants answers from school board

News

Local school reports case of student with positive COVID-19 test

News

Natchez doctor reaches robotics surgery milestone

News

Mayor’s new SUV unveiled at parade Saturday

News

Hurricane Delta may bring strong winds, heavy rain to area

News

Supervisors approve port budget on split vote

News

Week 9 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Vidalia declares emergency ahead of Hurricane Delta