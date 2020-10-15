FERRIDAY — Barbara Paul DePrato, 62, of Ferriday, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Alexandria, LA. Family and friends are invited to pay their respects at one of the following services: Catholic Mass at 2 p.m., Friday, October 16, 2020 at Saint Patrick Catholic Church, Ferriday, LA with Father John Pardue officiating. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until time of the mass at 2 p.m. Friday, October 16, at the church. A second service will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17, 2020 at New Era Baptist Church, Monterey, LA with Rev. Dustin Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m., Saturday, October 17 at the church under the direction of Magnolia Funeral Home, Alexandria.

Barbara was born February 5, 1958 in Ferriday, Louisiana to Clay and Willidene Paul.

She is survived by her husband, Jay DePrato; daughter, Roxanne Owens Jennings; son, Clay Owens; step-daughter, Stephanie Primeaux (Keith); and eight grandchildren, Allie Grace Jennings, Abigail Jennings, Aiden Jennings, Jaden Owens, McKaliegh Owens, Keegan Owens, Cole Primeaux and Jolie Primeaux. She is also survived by her brothers, Don Paul, Marcus Paul (Sue); sisters, Teresa Williams (Neil), Olivia Duplessis, Evette Cross (Steve) and Sarah Mills (Chris).

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Vala Paul.

Pallbearers are Paul Mathis, Brent Burley, Blake Burley, Steve Cross, Chris Mills, and Neil Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Jeff DePrato, Keith Primeaux, David Phelps, Darrell Reid, Blair Wilson and Joe Dalrymple.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or a charity of your choice.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.magnoliafuneralhome.com.