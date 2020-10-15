Dec. 23, 1935 – Oct. 10, 2020

NATCHEZ — Graveside services for Carnel Morgan Sanders, 84, of Natchez, who died October 10, 2020 in Natchez will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Baptist Church Cemetery in Jefferson County with Rev. Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating.

Burial will follow at the cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held Friday, October 16, 2020 from 3 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home. This is a walk-through visitation. We are practicing social distancing and you are required to wear a mask.

Carnel was born December 23, 1935 in Roxie, the daughter of LaPearl Williams Morgan and Gus Morgan. She was previously employed as a cook. Mrs. Sanders was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church in Jefferson County where she served as an usher and deaconess until her health failed. Carnel loved to cook and fish and spend time with family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers Melvin Morgan and Louis Marshall; sister Mabel Watson; brother-in-law Nathan Watson II; nephew Michael Watson; great nephew Michael Watson and niece Pandala Watson.

Carnel leaves to cherish her memories two sons Johnny Chaney and Kenneth R. Watson and wife Daisy and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and extended family, the Dales.

