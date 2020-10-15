expand
October 16, 2020

Clifton Randall Brumfield Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 5:07 pm Thursday, October 15, 2020

Jan. 2, 1949 – Oct. 11, 2020

NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Clifton Randall Brumfield Jr., 71, of Natchez, will be held at Byrd’s Chapel Cemetery in Franklin County, MS at a later under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Clifton Randall Brumfield, Jr. was born on Sunday, January 2, 1949 in Natchez and passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. Mr. Clifton was a graduate of Delta State University where he earned a Track and Field scholarship, and also honored our country by serving in the Army National Guard. He was a natural competitor and enjoyed playing golf and bowling in his spare time. He imparted his love for sports and competition to many over the years, serving as a long-time softball coach and track coach at Cathedral High School. Mr. Clifton was loved by many, and will be greatly missed to those left behind to cherish his memory.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Clifton Randall Brumfield Sr. and Itasca Holland Brumfield.

Those left to cherish is memory are his two loving children: son, Clifton Randall Brumfield III of Natchez, MS and daughter, Kristina Brumfield of New Orleans, La.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

