Crime reports Friday, Oct. 16, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Akaisha Monae Thompson, 24, 2244A MS 24 West Woodville Road, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $750.

Arrests — Tuesday

Rechelle Marie Brooks, 36, 106 Ram Circle, on a charge of disorderly conduct and willful trespass. Bond set at $500.

Zavier Marquis Owens, 26, 1243 Daisy St., on a charge of disorderly conduct, embezzlement and malicious mischief. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Disturbance on Roth Hill Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Col. John Pitchford Drive.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Assisting motorist on South Canal Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Suspicious activity on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

Attempted breaking and entering on Tanglewood Road.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on College Street.

Accident on Lower Woodville Road.

Dog problem on Oak Court.

Abandoned vehicle on Lincoln Street.

Petit larceny on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Shoplifting on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

Theft on North Broadway Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Inez Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Simple assault on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Civil matter on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Simple assault on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Prowler on Janice Circle.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Jaron Christopher Davis, 26, 25 Grant St., on a charge of credit card forgery. Released on a bond of $1,000.

Nicholas Doyle Felter, 37, 84 Deer Lake Road, on a charge of contempt of court. No bond set.

Juanita Harris January, 38, 504 North Union St., on a charge of burglary. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Alarm on Anderson Drive.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Magnolia Avenue.

Disturbance on State Street.

False alarm on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Cemetery Road.

Fire on Rainbow Street.

Warrant on Grant Street.

Malicious mischief on Brookfield Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Lake Montrose Road.

Disturbance on Nations Road.

False alarm on Liberty Road.

Welfare check on Montgomery Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Lindo Lane.

Alarm on South Palestine Road.

Loud noise on Falcon Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Austin Lord, 24, 1167 Pecan Acres Road, on a bench warrant for failure to pay fines for no driver’s license and possession of schedule II drugs. Bond set at $1,997.50.

Arrests — Tuesday

William C. Montgomery, 29, 1627 Camelot St., on a probation violation. No bond set.

Reports — Thursday

Alarms on LA 15.

Complaint on Orange Street.

Reports — Wednesday

Complaint on Fisherman Drive.

Complaint on Airport Road.

Medical call on Palm Street.

Complaint on LA 908.

Complaint on Clinton Street.

Unwanted subject on Freeman Road.

Complaint on Carter Street.

Traffic attachment on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Vidalia Drive.

Medical call on Smith Street.

Unwanted person on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Roundtree Road.

Introduction of contraband on LA 15.

Bench warrant on Carter Street.

Complaint on Roundtree Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Arrests — Wednesday

Sebastian White, 18, 200 Morace Drive, on charges of possession of schedule IV, schedule II, schedule III and schedule I drugs with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; and illegal carrying of weapons. No bond set.

Nicolas Wise, 20, 614 Belle Grove Circle, on a charge of possession of schedule IV, schedule II, schedule III and schedule I drugs with intent; possession of drug paraphernalia; illegal carrying of weapons; and possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Camerer Randal, 20, 77 Pinemount Road, Natchez, Burglary of a vehicle, nine counts. Bond set at $20,000.

Terre Robinson, 20, 46 Montgomery Road, on charges of burglary of a vehicle, four counts. Bond set at $20,000.

James Gooden, 21, 8 West Kirby St., Natchez, on a charge of theft of a firearm, two counts. No bond set.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.