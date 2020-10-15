July 29, 1948 – Oct. 13, 2020

NATCHEZ — Services for Patricia Graves, 72, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in Natchez will be 11 a.m. Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Bo Swilley officiating.

Burial will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Laird Funeral Home.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 and 10 a.m. until service time Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Laird Funeral Home.

Mrs. Graves was born July 29, 1948 in Natchez, MS, the daughter of Leo Thomas Bradley, Sr. and Florine Robinson Bradley.

She was a longtime resident of Natchez.

Mrs. Graves was preceded in death by her parents; and one brother, Jimmy Ray Bradley.

Survivors include her husband, David Graves; daughter, Amanda Burleigh and husband Jonathan; grandson, Jonathan “Goose” Burleigh, Jr.; brothers Dr. Milton Bradley and wife Janie, Leo “T-Bone” Bradley, Jr., Lamar Bradley; sister in law Carolyn Bradley; and several nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Parker Bradley, Keith Graves, Charlie Bradley, Ted Graves, Tony “Stump” Bradley and Allan Lane, Jr.

