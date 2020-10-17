Cathedral extends winning streak to 3 with 48-0 win over Amite School Center

By Bill Barksdale

Special to the Democrat

LIBERTY — The Cathedral Green Wave football team shut out Amite School Center Rebels 48-0 on Friday night at Liberty.

Cathedral is now on a three-game winning streak and is 8-1 on the season.

No Rebels defensive formation could stop the Cathedral Green Wave from reaching the end zone on Friday night. Christian Wright led Cathedral’s scoring with three touchdowns.

Bryson Moore, Jake Hairston, Paxton Junkin and Jacob Smith each crossed into the end zone for six.

Though starting quarterback Noah Russ completed four passing touchdowns, his passing percentage was off Friday night, with less than 50% completions.

“I overthrew my receivers too many times tonight,” Russ said.

Senior offensive right tackle Aiden Whitaker noted how smooth the teamwork has been over the past four weeks.

“In football you realize that all your teammates make a vital contribution to the game, and tonight was another example of everyone playing their role,” Whitaker said.

Whitaker has played Cathedral football since AYA third grade.

After graduation, he hopes to attend West Point Military Academy.

“Aiden is one of the hardest workers on the team, does everything you ask of him and more. He is a joy to coach,” said Kurt Russ, Cathedral assistant coach.

“Coach Kurt has taught me so much over the past six years, but recently I started following his advice to ‘Keep your eyes up!’ and tonight I had better focus with my offensive pass blocking,” Whitaker said.

Looking ahead to next week’s game against St. Aloysius, Cathedral Head Coach Chuck Darbonne said, “We’ve got to do a better job of open field tackling because St. Al has some skill players that are hard to hem up.”

Cathedral (8-1) will celebrate homecoming Friday, Oct. 23, as well as their traditional “Cancer Awareness” night where each athlete plays for a person in their family affected by cancer.