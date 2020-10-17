Trojans dominate General Trass 62-20

FERRIDAY — A good General Trass High School team did its best to stay toe to toe with defending LHSAA Class 2A state champion Ferriday High School, but the Trojans had too much firepower for the Panthers to deal with.

Daminiya Milligan scored four total touchdowns, Jyron Milligan threw three touchdown passes with two of them to Elijah White, and Class 2A No. 1 Ferriday pulled away for a 62-20 win over upset-minded General Trass Friday Night at Melz Field to stay undefeated in LHSAA District 2-2A.

“Kids came out and played hard tonight. We played our kind of football,” Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith said. “Kids wanted the victory and they fought hard for it.”

Daminiya Millgan had a 23-yard touchdown run and Jyron Milligan threw touchdown passes of 15 and 73 yards in the first quarter while General Trass scored on a touchdown pass as Ferriday took a 22-6 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers cut into the lead with about nine minutes left in the second quarter on an eight-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run. That made it a 22-14 game and this looked like the makings of a really good game between two undefeated teams.

However, Ferriday would have other plans. Daminiya Milligan scored on a nine-yard run with about eight minutes left in the second quarter just moments after his 51-yard run gave the Trojans a 1st-and-goal at the Panthers’ 9-yard line.

“(Daminiya) had a couple of fumbles, but he answered back. He had a couple of big runs later in the game,” Smith said.

Then Jyron Milligan connected with Kobe Johnson on a 53-yard touchdown pass and his two-point conversion pass to Dylan Boxley gave them a 36-14 lead with four minutes left until halftime.

“Jyron Milligan stepped up offensively. He threw some pretty passes tonight,” Smith said.

The onslaught continued in the third quarter as Daminiya Milligan scored on a 43-yard run and Jaquarius Davis got in on the act with a five-yard TD run near the end of the quarter for a 48-14 Trojans’ lead.

General Trass (2-1, 1-1) scored on a touchdown run nearly midway through the fourth quarter to make it a 48-20 game, but the Trojans with an 80-yard kickoff return by Daminiya Milligan and a two-yard TD run late in the game.

“Donta Boxley stepped up defensively. When they got in the red zone a couple of times, they couldn’t get it in,” Smith said. “They’re scrappy. They’ve got a good team this year.”

While the offensive line showed signs of improvement, Smith said it still had some missed assignments that allowed the Panthers’ defense to get into the backfield a few times. He also said that the Trojans needs to clean up the penalties.

“We’ve got to have discipline and self-control,” Smith said.

Ferriday (3-0, 2-0) hosts district opponent Madison Parish for homecoming next Friday at 7 p.m.