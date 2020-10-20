expand
Ad Spot

October 21, 2020

Adams County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

By Sabrina Robertson

Published 2:11 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Adams County officials extended their local mask mandate through Nov. 30 during Monday’s regularly scheduled meeting.

A motion to extend the mandate made by Supervisor Angela Hutchins and seconded by Supervisor Warren Gaines passed on a 3-2 vote.

Supervisors Wes Middleton and Kevin Wilson voted “nay” to extending the mandate.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reports Adams County has had a total of 1,043 confirmed COVID-19 cases since March.

Adams County had 45 active cases as of Friday, Emergency Management Director Robert Bradford said Monday during a regularly scheduled meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors.

“The trigger number for us to remove the mandate is under 20 (active cases),” Bradford said. “Right now, we’re looking at almost triple. With the upcoming months of travel and holidays, they anticipate another spike so we want to make sure we’re not on the receiving end of that and want to make sure we keep everyone safe.”

Gaines said he believes officials should study Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ executive order, which ended the statewide mask-wearing mandate in September.

“The mandate word is dropped but it is still strongly urged,” Middleton said. “You are still being asked to wear the masks in places where you cannot socially distance. Outdoors, indoors and in public places the masks are still strongly urged and I think most people are doing it.”

In other matters during Monday’s meeting of the Adams County Board of Supervisors, the board:

* Discussed the budget for a public defenders office, which would be used to assign county-paid attorneys to defendants of criminal cases who are found indigent.

The budget for the office, which has not yet been approved by the Board of Supervisors, is estimated to cost approximately $300,000 per year.

* Unanimously approved a renewal of the E911 agreement with the City of Natchez. In the agreement, the city and county would split the cost of E911 50/50, which is a little more than $3,000 per month each from the city and the county.

* Unanimously approved the use of county equipment to contribute to a DIP Grant program with Loss Prevention Services and the City of Natchez.

* Unanimously accepted the low bid for replacing the roof on the District Attorney’s office building from B&J Roofing for $14,740.

* Heard a public comment from Adams County resident Jack Blaney regarding his intent to establish a “minuteman group” that would meet bi-monthly in the Kingston area.

More News

Crime reports: Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020

Clyde Rebecca Demby Winston

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting

News

Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

News

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school

News

Adams County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

News

Natchez police investigating scene of reported shooting

News

Some Natchez High students and teachers quarantined

News

Balloonists make final Sunday flight to close balloon fest

News

Official balloon flights canceled Sunday morning; afternoon flights to be determined

News

Balloons take flight over Natchez on Saturday afternoon

News

Video: Balloons take off for Saturday afternoon flight

News

Balloons to fly over Natchez this afternoon, glow tonight

News

Hundreds gather on Natchez bluff Saturday for balloon festival

News

Beautiful day Saturday for balloon fest, but winds too strong for morning flight

News

Balloon Fest underway in Natchez: Weekend schedule