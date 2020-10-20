expand
October 21, 2020

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020

By Staff Reports

Published 7:58 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Thursday, Oct. 15:

Larry Joe Presley charged with sexual battery. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Larry Joe Presley charged with failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Tuesday, Oct. 13:

Melvin Freeman charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Brandon D. Gilmore charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana with intent. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Shannon Huseman charged with grand larceny. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Ricardo Quinonez charged with possession of a controlled substance – marijuana. Case bound over to a grand jury.

 

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 9-15:

None.

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 14:

Roynedia Trenae Goodrich, 24, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Non-Adjudicate. Fine set at $558.75.

Troy Anthony King Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana (1-30 grams) while operating a motor vehicle. Fine set at $773.75.

Troy Anthony King Jr., 25, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. Case dismissed.

Valerie Latajua Nix, 42, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $848.75. Also owes $623.00 on another shoplifting charge.

Zavier M. Owens pleaded guilty to disturbing the peace. Fine set at $748.45.

Zavier M. Owens pleaded guilty to malicious mischief. Fine set at $548.75.

Joshua Lunn-Kade Middleton, 18, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files.

Christian Malik Rounds, 18, charged with disorderly conduct – failure to comply. Case remanded to files.

Christian Malik Rounds, 18, pleaded guilty to destruction of public property, church building, cemetery items. Fine set at $548.75.

Christian Malik Rounds, 18, pleaded guilty to simple assault. Fine set at $748.75.

Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $758.75.

Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, charged with false information or identification to law enforcement officer. Case remanded to files.

Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, charged with shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Case remanded to files.

Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, charged with trespassing after Notice of Non-permission. Case remanded to files.

Edwin Holmes Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to three counts of shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $758.75 on each count.

Kennon Kentrell Calvin, 33, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case dismissed. Also owes $323.00 on charge of false information.

Leanne Jeanette Dueker, 48, pleaded guilty to DUI – First/subsequent conviction penalties. Credit given for three days time served. Fine set at $870.50.

