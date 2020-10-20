expand
October 21, 2020

Jo Ann Herrington

By Staff Reports

Published 9:34 am Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Feb. 8, 1939 – Oct. 18, 2020

Jo Ann Herrington, 81, passed away on October 18, 2020, in Ridgeland, Mississippi.  She was born on February 8, 1939 and was raised by her grandparents William Cleveland Varner and Martha Drummonds Varner.

Jo Ann married William D. “Bill” Herrington on September 28, 1963.

Jo Ann graduated from Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi where she was an outstanding high school athlete.  She received honors of all-district and all-state designations in multiple sports and was named “Most Athletic” by her peers for 3 consecutive years.  She retired in 2001 from International Paper Company in Natchez, MS.  Upon her retirement, she spent most of her time in service to the Natchez Garden Club where she served as President from 2011-2015.  Out of all of her awards, jobs, and service work she found the most pleasure in being a mother and grandmother.

Jo Ann is survived by her husband of 57 years, Bill; daughter, Leigh Herrington Dickey and son-in-law Trey Dickey; granddaughter, Mallory Claire Dickey and grandson Carter Benjamin Dickey all of Madison, MS; and her Cousin Becky Calhoun Bowen and husband Terry Bowen of Wayne, IL.

Jo Ann was preceded in death by her beloved Papaw, William Cleveland Varner and Mamaw, Martha Drummonds Varner.  As well as her Father, Joseph Cleveland Varner, Aunt Ruby Calhoun, and Aunt Mavis Harrington.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the USA Swimming Foundation, 1 Olympic Plaza Colorado Springs, CO 80909. www.usaswimming.org/donate.

