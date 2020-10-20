expand
October 21, 2020

Natchez police officers cordoned off the parking lot of a convenience store in the vicinity of Cathedral School on Monday afternoon and said they were investigating a crime. (Ben Hillyer, The Natchez Democrat)

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school

By Staff Reports

Published 2:40 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

NATCHEZ — Natchez Police Chief Walter Armstrong said a team of investigators were meeting Tuesday afternoon to compare notes on a Monday evening shooting in the parking lot of a convenience store in the vicinity of Cathedral School at Martin Luther King Jr. and Aldrich streets.

“I’ve got a group of investigators meeting on it, comparing some notes and doing some things but nothing to be released at the moment,” Armstrong said Tuesday afternoon. “It is just an active investigation.”

Armstrong said a victim sustained at least one gunshot wound during the incident and is being treated at Merit Health Natchez.

“We don’t suspect the injuries to be life-threatening,” Armstrong said Monday night. “We don’t know at this time how many shots were fired but we do know the victim was shot at least once.”

Armstrong asked anyone with information to contact the Natchez Police Department at 601-445-5565 or Crime Stoppers at 601-442-5000.

Police cordoned off the parking lot of the convenience store in the vicinity of Cathedral School on Monday afternoon and witnesses said they heard multiple shots fired in the area of the convenience store at Martin Luther King Jr. Street and Aldrich Street.

The Natchez Democrat will update this story as more information becomes available.

  Email newsletter signup

