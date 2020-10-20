expand
October 21, 2020

Tourism uptick a good reflection on community

By Editorial Board

Published 8:42 pm Tuesday, October 20, 2020

Tourism is apparently doing well in Natchez, at least based on anecdotal evidence from Pilgrimage officials, hoteliers and merchants.

Grand Fall Pilgrimage cranked up Sept. 26 and lasts through Oct. 23.

At least one major storm, Hurricane Delta, came through and disrupted one weekend but despite that tourism officials said tourism numbers were on par with the previous year.

And at least one local hotelier, Walter Tipton of the Natchez Grand, said three hurricanes coming through Louisiana and pilgrimage, a bicycle classic and a convention have kept his hotel booked through the fall.

And, anyone who was in town last weekend saw the crowds of visitors who came to Natchez for the 35th annual Natchez Balloon Festival.

If you tried to get a seat at a local restaurant or shop at a local store you no doubt had to stand in line, which is a good thing for our local economy, which has been suffering from the COVID-19 pandemic since March.

The turnout of visitors show the tourists have placed faith in our community to conduct business and host events in a safe way amid the pandemic.

Let’s keep up the good work and keep the tourists coming.

