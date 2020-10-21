Cathedral’s homecoming festivities postponed, game still on

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School’s Friday night homecoming festivities have been postponed, school officials announced Wednesday.

Reasons for postponing the homecoming festivities were not immediately stated in an email to parents and students on Wednesday.

“Attention Cathedral Family,” the email states. “The Friday night Homecoming festivities have been postponed, we will inform you of the details as soon as possible. This Friday night game will solely be dedicated to our Pink Wave Game!!

Many thanks for your patience and Roll Wave Roll!!”

Friday night’s football game will be dedicated to the Pink Wave game, which is part of the school’s annual celebration of breast cancer awareness month.

Cathedral school officials did not immediate return call seeking comment on the cancellation.