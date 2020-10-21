expand
October 21, 2020

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

By Sabrina Robertson

VIDALIA — Vidalia City Hall closed temporarily on Tuesday after two employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said.

Vidalia Mayor Buz Craft said Wednesday that the all of the workers were sent home while the building was sanitized. A small number of workers returned Wednesday morning, he said.

Employees also received rapid COVID-19 tests and no other City Hall employees have tested positive for COVID-19 as of Wednesday, Craft said.

The building remains temporarily closed to civilians. However, the drive-thru window is open and business may still be handled over the phone, Craft said.

“A small crew is back working and just our drive in is open for now. We sent everyone home yesterday to have our building sanitized and we did that yesterday evening and let it sit overnight. We’re going to just open the drive-thru window at this time until we can make sure nothing else is going around our office. So far, all of those I’ve talked to have been negative. Probably Monday we will open the building back up unless we have another outbreak,” Craft said.

Craft said he apologizes to anyone who was inconvenienced by the temporary closure on Tuesday.

“We want to protect our employees and their families and also our customers, the citizens and their families,” Craft said. “That’s why we shut down. It was precautionary. I’m sorry if people tried to call (Tuesday) on the phones and couldn’t get through. I didn’t want people hanging around any more than they had to.”

