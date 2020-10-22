Crime reports: Friday, Oct. 23, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Tuesday

Rechelle Marie Brooks, 36, 106 Ram Circle, on a charge of simple assault. No bond set.

Ricardo Page, 26, 8 Davis Court, on charges of shoplifting and willful trespass. No bond set.

Madeline Saucier, 18, 5 Ashley Lane, on a charge of shoplifting. Bond set at $500.

Arrests — Sunday

Javerrea Jones, 29, 108 Natchez St., on charges of aggravated domestic violence and malicious mischief. Bond set at $25,750.

Reports — Thursday

Loud noise on Maple Street.

Domestic disturbance on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Lynda Lee Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on Ratcliff Road.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Government Fleet Road.

Reports — Wednesday

Traffic stop at Monmouth.

Shots fired on North Union Street.

Breaking and entering on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on D’Evereux Drive.

False alarm on Lafayette Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Morgan Avenue.

Dog problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Business check on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Business check on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Welfare check on Duster Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Accident on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Domestic disturbance on Holly Court.

Dog problem on Jackson Court.

False alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Claiborne Street.

Fraud on North Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Montebello Parkway.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 South.

Reckless driving on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on North Union Street.

Disturbance on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Aggravated assault on Ram Circle.

Property damage on Dumas Drive.

Reckless driving on Oakland Drive.

Accident on Aldren Court.

Loud noise on High Street.

Breaking and entering on Kenwood Lane.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on t. Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Suspicious activity on North Pearl Street.

Welfare check on St. Catherine Street.

Alarm on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Petit larceny on Westwood Avenue.

Trespassing on Greystone Place.

Harassment on North Pearl Street.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Gayosa Avenue.

Disturbance on East Stiers Lane.

Breaking and entering on Marin Avenue.

False alarm on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on East Oak Street.

Burglary on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Civil matter on Oakland Drive.

Loud noise on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Dog problem on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Trespassing on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on North Union Street.

Intoxicated driver/subject on South Wall Street.

Dog problem on Jackson Street.

Theft at Stine Lumber.

Theft on D’Evereux Drive.

Simple assault on D’Evereux Drive.

Welfare check on Feltus Street.

Dog problem on Orange Avenue.

Threats on Lewis Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Dog problem on Lamar Street.

Harassment on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on College Street.

Accident on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Disturbance on Franklin Street.

Theft on Daisy Street.

Suspicious activity on George F. West Boulevard.

Disturbance on Inez Street.

Theft on Holly Drive.

Shoplifting on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Disturbance on Beaumont Street.

Breaking and entering on Marin Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on Old Horseshoe Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop at Frazier Primary School.

Simple assault on Smith Lane.

Disturbance on College Street.

Traffic stop on Claiborne Avenue.

Loud noise on Eastwood Road.

Harassment on T. Waring Bennet Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Jacqlaurence Jackson, 22, 323 Arlington Ave., on charges of shooting into a dwelling/two counts, shooting into a vehicle, and aggravated assault/three counts. Bond set at $575,000.

Arrests — Wednesday

Janice Marie Harrison, 47, 311 Gayosa St., on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Terry Lynn Huff, 52, 1333 U.S. 61 North, on a charge of receiving stolen property. Bond set at $5,000.

Alvion Terrill Sampson, 27, 114 Brookfield Drive, on a charge of simple domestic violence. Released on a bond of $500.

David Smith, 59, 215 Oakhill Drive, on charges of possession of controlled substances, habitual offenses and exploitation of children. No bond set.

Arrests — Tuesday

Candi Gray, 18, 24 Grant St., on a charge of simple assault. Released on a bond of $500.

Jeremy Lewis Walsworth, 49, 1 Blair Court, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon/two counts.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on Starnes Drive.

Traffic stop on North Palestine Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Prowler on Carriage Lane.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Lagrange Road.

Welfare check on Cloverdale Drive.

Alarm on Seale Road.

Threats on U.S. 61 South.

Scam on Lower Woodville Road.

Loose livestock on Warbler Court Road.

Domestic disturbance on Lotus Drive.

Suspicious activity on Sandpiper Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Civil matter on Pinemount Drive.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Tuesday

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Welfare check on U.S. 61 North.

Loose livestock on Cranfield Road.

Traffic stop on Morgantown Road.

Theft on Lagrange Road.

Traffic stop on Broadmoor Drive.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Shots fired on Broadmoor Drive.

False alarm on Tara Drive.

Disturbance on Elm Drive.

Intoxicated driver on Davis Court.

Traffic stop on Highland Boulevard.

Fraud on State Street.

Theft on Newman Road.

Property damage on Nattaway Trail.

Civil matter on Cardinal Drive.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Kay Harveston, 59, 916 Airport Road, on charges of disturbing the peace, possession of marijuana and illegal discharging of a firearm. Bond set at $1,550.

Arrests — Tuesday

Chance Johnson, 20, 8842 McAdams Road, Clayton, on a probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

James Reed, 41, 114 Miranda Drive, Clayton, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, resisting an officer, felony flight from an officer and driving under suspension. No bond set.

Reports — Wednesday

Miscellaneous call on Charles Street.

Complaint on LA 129.

Complaint on Levens Addition Road.

Complaint on Airport Road.

Assisting motorist on U.S. 84.

Medical call on Virginia Avenue.

Reports — Tuesday

Theft on Pecan Street.

Failure to register as a sex offender on Carter Street.

Traffic attachment on LA 907.

Medical call on Stephens Road.

Alarms on Eagle Road.

Medical call on John Dale Drive.

Complaint on Poole Road.

Complaint on Smart Lane.

Medical call on 10th Street.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports — Wednesday

Shoplifting at Walmart.

Traffic stop on Carter Street.

Bicycle theft on Danny Drive.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.