October 23, 2020

Ferriday hopes to remain undefeated tonight

By Patrick Jones

Published 8:15 pm Thursday, October 22, 2020

FERRIDAY — The Ferriday High School Trojans look to keep their undefeated season going when they welcome the Madison Parish High School Jaguars to Melz Field for homecoming Friday at 7 p.m. in an LHSAA District 2-2A match-up.

Ferriday improved to 3-0 overall and 2-0 in district play after dominating the final two and a half quarters in a 62-20 win over a good General Trass High School team. The Trojans are still the No. 1 ranked team in the latest Louisiana Sports Writers Association Class 2A poll and are on a 17-game winning streak going back to Week 2 of the 2019 season.

Daminiya Milligan had three touchdown runs and an 80-yard kickoff return for a score, Jyron Milligan had two touchdown passes and the defense made a couple of stops when the Panthers got in the red zone.

There are a few things the Trojans are working on in practice this week that head coach Stanley Smith says still needs to be worked on.

“Just working on ball security. We put the ball on the ground a couple of times last week. Defensively, we’ve got to get aligned properly so we can execute our play calls,” Smith said.

Smith said the offensive line and the defensive line need to play four quarters of football — something he says he’s been waiting for both units to do so far.

Madison Parish enters this game with a record of 2-1 overall and 1-1 in district play after an impressive 40-13 win over Delhi Charter School.

“They’re an athletic team. They’re a big, fast team. We’ve got to make sure we play our brand of football.

As for the keys to victory, Smith said that Ferriday needs to come out competing and come out focused.

“I know it’s homecoming, so our seniors will have some emotions. We’ve got to stay focused,” Smith said.

However, there will not be nearly as many distractions that come with homecoming week this year as there normally would be because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This year is not going to be too much distractions with the COVID, which I don’t mind,” Smith said. “This is going to be a little bit different this year with the restrictions and guidelines.”

