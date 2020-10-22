Prep round up: Check out tonight’s games

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Bulldogs have had two weeks to get ready for their key MHSAA Region 3-5A game at West Jones High School after a demoralizing 57-38 loss at Laurel High School on Thursday, Oct. 8.

Unfortunately for Natchez High, it may have picked the wrong time to take on West Jones. First off, the Mustangs welcome the Bulldogs for homecoming with kickoff Friday at 7 p.m. Secondly, they will probably not be in the best of moods after a stunning 19-13 loss to the rival Golden Tornadoes last Friday night.

That loss dropped West Jones, now 4-1 overall and 1-1 region play, from No. 4 to No. 9 in the state and from No. 1 to No. 3 in Class 5A in this week’s Mississippi Associated Press High School Football Polls.

Natchez High enters this game with a record of 2-2 overall and 0-1 in region play. This is must-win game for the Bulldogs to stay in the playoff hunt with a home game against Brookhaven High School and a road game against South Jones High School still looming.

Central Hinds Academy at ACCS

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School plays host to MAIS District 3-5A opponent Central Hinds Academy at Bobby Marks Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. This will be Senior Night at ACCS as 12 seniors will be recognized before kickoff.

ACCS is 7-2 overall and 3-0 in district play while the Central Hinds Academy Cougars are 0-9 overall and 0-3 in district play because they had to forfeit their other three district games due to players testing positive for COVID-19. This will be Central Hinds’ first actual district game.

St. Aloysius at Cathedral

NATCHEZ — Cathedral High School plays host to archrival St. Aloysius High School for the Pink Wave Game at D’Evereaux Stadium Friday at 7 p.m. This was also supposed to be the Green Wave’s homecoming game, but the homecoming festivities have been postponed due to a student testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the week.

Cathedral enters this game with an 8-1 overall record while the St. Aloysius Flashes are 4-5 overall.

Vidalia at General Trass

VIDALIA — The Vidalia High School Vikings will be looking to notch their first win of the season, but it will not be easy as they will travel to Lake Providence, La. to take on the General Trass High School Panthers in an LHSAA District 2-2A game at 7 p.m. Friday.

The first game for Vidalia first-year head coach Michael Norris didn’t turn out too well as the Vikings lost at home to Rayville High School 40-14 to go to 0-1 overall and 0-1 in district play. General Trass is coming off a 62-20 loss at Ferriday High School that put the Panthers at 2-1 overall and 1-1 in district play. Early in the second quarter, the Panthers were only down 22-14 before the Trojans took over.

Newton County Academy at

Centreville Academy

CENTREVILLE — Playoff seeding will be on the line for Centreville Academy as the Tigers will look to end a three-game losing streak when they host the Newton County Academy Generals for Senior Night in an MAIS District 3-3A game Friday at 7 p.m.

Centreville dropped to 4-5 overall after a 35-12 loss at home to Adams County Christian School. The Tigers are 1-1 in district play and a win would likely put them in second place in the district standings.

Newton County Academy is 0-8 overall and 0-2 in district play. The Generals lost at home to Tri-County Academy 54-0 last week.

Hazlehurst at Jefferson County

FAYETTE — It was probably a good thing the Jefferson County High School Tigers didn’t have a game last Friday night after their game at Wilkinson County High School didn’t end until last Monday afternoon.

Now they play host to Hazlehurst High School with first place in MHSAA Region 7-3A on the line for both teams.

Jefferson County improved to 4-2 overall and 2-0 in region play after rallying the second half for a 28-20 win over Wilkinson County in a game that started on Thursday, Oct. 8, but was called due to lightning with the Wildcats leading at halftime 14-6. They restarted the game on Monday, Oct. 12 and the Tigers came back to win the game.

Hazlehurst improved to 3-3 overall and 2-0 in region play after shutting out Wilkinson County at home 38-0 last Friday night.

WCCA at Claiborne Academy

WOODVILLE — The Wilkinson County Christian Academy Rams will look to remain undefeated when they travel to Haynesville, La. to take on the Claiborne Academy Rebels Friday at 7 p.m.

WCCA improved to 8-0 overall in MAIS 8-Man District 2-1A with a 42-6 win over Rebul Academy after jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Claiborne Academy fell to 4-5 overall and 1-1 in 8-Man District 4-2A after a 52-6 loss at Riverdale Academy.

Port Gibson at Wilkinson County

WOODVILLE — Two teams that decided to just play MHSAA Region 7-3A games due to the COVID-19 pandemic square off Friday night when the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats host the Port Gibson High School Blue Waves. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.

Wilkinson County needs a win in the worst way to keep its playoff hopes alive in their regular season finale. The Wildcats fell to 0-3 overall and 0-3 in region play after losing at Hazlehurst 38-0 last week.

Port Gibson, which decided to play football just a few weeks before Region 7-3A play started, dropped to 0-2 overall and 0-2 in region play after seeing an 18-6 first-quarter lead disappear as the Blue Waves lost at home to Franklin County 20-18.

Franklin County at East Marion

MEADVILLE — The MHSAA Class 3A Franklin County High School Bulldogs will look to extend their winning streak to two in a row when they travel to Columbia to take on the Class 2A East Marion High School Eagles Friday at 7 p.m.

Franklin County needed two second-half touchdowns from Tyrese O’Neal to defeat Port Gibson High School 20-18. The Bulldogs improved to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in Region 7-3A.

East Marion fell to 2-6 overall and 2-1 in Region 8-2A after a tough 18-6 loss at Collins High School.

Block at Logansport

JONESVILLE, La. — The good news for Block High School and head coach Benny Vault Jr. is that the non-district portion of its schedule is over. The bad news is that the Bears will travel to Logansport, La. to take on the Logansport High School Tigers in an LHSAA District 3-1A game.

Kickoff between Block and Logansport is slated for 7 p.m. Block is 0-3 overall after a 41-24 loss at Bolton High School. Logansport is 1-0 overall and this will be its district opener. The Tigers are just on the outside looking in in this week’s LSWA Class 1A poll.

Sicily Island at St. Frederick

SICILY ISLAND, La. — Coming off a tough loss at home to rival Delta Charter School, the Sicily Island High School now turns its attention to St. Frederick High School as the Tigers travel to Monroe, La. to take on the Warriors in an LHSAA District 2-1A game at 7 p.m. Friday.

Sicily Island fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in district play after its 38-32 loss to Delta Charter School. St. Frederick played its heart out against district foe and defending Class 1A state champion Oak Grove High School last Friday night, only to fall to the Tigers 14-6 to drop to 1-1 overall and 0-1 in district play.