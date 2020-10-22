Some Cathedral Elementary School students quarantined

NATCHEZ — Some Cathedral Elementary School students’ parents received letters stating their children should quarantine at home after the school received notice that an elementary school teacher had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday.

“On Oct. 22, 2020, Cathedral School was notified that one of our Elementary staff members has tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19),” the letter states. “It has been 2 days since a possible exposure to others at school may have occurred.”

Students who may have had close contact with a case of COVID-19, meaning they were within 6 feet of an infected individual for at least 15 minutes or more, have been excluded from all school activities and have been asked to stay at home for 14 days after exposure and monitor for symptoms such as fever.

As of Oct. 16, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported between 1 and 5 students and between 1 and 5 teachers at Cathedral had tested positive for the virus since the start of the school year.

During the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 16, between one and five Cathedral students tested positive for COVID-19.

Also during the week of Oct. 12 through Oct. 16, 30 students and two teachers or staff members quarantined at home due to possible exposure to the virus.

Current reports regarding school COVID-19 cases were not yet available as of Thursday.