October 24, 2020

Adams County reports 91 active COVID-19 cases

By Scott Hawkins

Published 1:36 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

Adams County is reporting 1,079 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Adams County and 43 COVID-19 deaths since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March.

Robert Bradford Sr., emergency management director for Adams County said of those total numbers Adams County has 91 active cases and 988 presumed expired cases and 945 presumed recovered.

Also on Friday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 795 new cases of COVID-19 statewide and seven new deaths.

County Total Cases Total Deaths Total LTC Facility Cases Total LTC Facility Deaths
Adams 1073 43 64 13
Alcorn 987 12 18 2
Amite 421 13 15 2
Attala 790 26 90 20
Benton 333 5 25 1
Bolivar 2004 77 218 30
Calhoun 622 12 25 4
Carroll 480 12 45 9
Chickasaw 840 26 46 14
Choctaw 205 6 1 0
Claiborne 537 16 43 9
Clarke 743 51 93 27
Clay 684 21 19 3
Coahoma 1249 36 88 7
Copiah 1369 36 71 7
Covington 970 26 50 10
De Soto 6932 79 80 16
Forrest 3007 78 176 41
Franklin 240 3 4 1
George 979 18 36 6
Greene 473 18 40 6
Grenada 1216 38 113 21
Hancock 816 28 45 6
Harrison 5129 83 257 32
Hinds 7894 177 464 78
Holmes 1144 60 102 20
Humphreys 428 16 21 6
Issaquena 107 4 0 0
Itawamba 1122 25 87 17
Jackson 4503 84 101 8
Jasper 679 17 1 0
Jefferson 275 10 13 3
Jefferson Davis 405 11 7 1
Jones 2891 84 185 38
Kemper 322 15 41 9
Lafayette 2483 43 124 29
Lamar 2242 38 40 11
Lauderdale 2437 134 261 74
Lawrence 512 14 26 2
Leake 1146 40 43 6
Lee 3514 79 180 37
Leflore 1658 87 193 47
Lincoln 1389 57 162 35
Lowndes 1783 62 102 33
Madison 3812 93 238 45
Marion 946 42 92 14
Marshall 1412 29 54 12
Monroe 1481 72 170 52
Montgomery 543 23 52 9
Neshoba 1842 111 130 39
Newton 856 27 39 9
Noxubee 596 17 20 4
Oktibbeha 2008 54 193 31
Panola 1691 39 60 8
Pearl River 1129 59 94 22
Perry 487 23 20 7
Pike 1382 56 97 27
Pontotoc 1461 19 17 2
Prentiss 1048 19 48 3
Quitman 419 6 0 0
Rankin 3894 86 177 23
Scott 1249 29 21 3
Sharkey 283 14 43 8
Simpson 1212 49 117 19
Smith 591 16 54 8
Stone 464 14 55 9
Sunflower 1609 49 83 14
Tallahatchie 840 25 29 7
Tate 1160 39 52 13
Tippah 889 22 60 0
Tishomingo 800 41 96 26
Tunica 529 17 15 2
Union 1174 25 46 11
Walthall 638 27 67 13
Warren 1543 55 123 26
Washington 2564 99 177 38
Wayne 1008 21 59 10
Webster 370 13 52 11
Wilkinson 337 20 20 5
Winston 833 21 42 11
Yalobusha 526 14 54 7
Yazoo 1217 33 89 12
Total 113,876 3,238 6,670 1,301

 

 

