expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Barbara Jean Holland

By Staff Reports

Published 3:01 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

May 8, 1940 – October 22, 2020
NATCHEZ — Funeral services for Barbara Jean Holland, 80, of Natchez, will be held at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. with Dr. Brian Monehan and Dr. Anthony Lombard officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Natchez, MS, under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.
Barbara Jean Holland was born on Wednesday, May 8, 1940 in Mobile, Alabama and passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez. She was a resident of Natchez and a member of Natchez Church of God, where she pursued her life long passion of serving and teaching God’s Word. Barbara was co-owner of Holland’s Custom Drapes and the owner and operator of The Drapery Shoppe of Natchez.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Oliver Lombard Sr. and Katherine Milstead Lombard.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, David Holland of Natchez; daughter, Denise Anding and her husband Charles Eugene of Natchez; daughter, Connie Michele Mohon and her husband Rex of Brookhaven; daughter, Shirley Gurney Waycaster and her husband Johnny of Natchez; brother, Dr. Paul Lombard Jr. and his wife Ponette of Huntsville, Alabama; brother, Dr. Anthony Lombard and his wife Doris of Cleveland, Tennessee; sister, Beverly Melton of Columbia; sister, Kathleen Freeman and her husband Jackie of Olive Branch; and seven grandchildren, Garret Anding and Chelsea, Jamison Anding and Amy, Keelie Hall and Patrick, Whitney Mohon, Wesley Mohon, Logan Mohon and Jheri Dupre’ Freeman and Matthew. She is also survived by 10 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Garret Anding, Jamison Anding, Patrick Hall, Wesley Mohon, Logan Mohon and Jerry Ogden.
The family will receive friends at Young’s Funeral Home in Vidalia from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday, October 25, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to Church of God Southwest Indian Ministries, P.O. Box 1057, Gallup, New Mexico.

To leave an online condolence for the family please visit www.youngsfh.com.

More News

ACCS beats Hinds County 12-0 in rain-soaked game

Ferriday game delayed until 5 p.m. Saturday due to rain

Prep round up: ACCS wins 12-0 to claim district championship

Green Wave win 35-7

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Public defenders office shaping up

News

Community rallies to help neighbor

News

Sunday Focus: Medical marijuana measures on ballots confusing

News

Week 11 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Free concert is Sunday at bandstand on bluff

News

Adams County reports 91 active COVID-19 cases

News

Some Cathedral Elementary School students quarantined

News

Hotel Vue, other properties involved in indictments, still open

News

Prayers requested for former Cathedral School coach, teacher

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting

News

Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

News

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school

News

Adams County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

News

Natchez police investigating scene of reported shooting