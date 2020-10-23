Free concert is Sunday at bandstand on bluff

NATCHEZ — A concert featuring world-renowned composer, pianist and motivational speaker Eric Genuis will take place Sunday, Oct. 25, at the Broadway Street Bandstand on the Natchez bluff.

The concert starts at 3 p.m. Sunday at the Bandstand, 107 South Broadway St., and is free and open to the public. Donations to Genuis’ efforts will be accepted.

Genuis’ performance is part of the Natchez Bandstand Music Series, which is part of the City of Natchez’s efforts to revitalize the Bandstand on the Natchez bluff.

“As you know, the mayor is so excited about reviving the rich history and heritage of The Natchez Bandstand at 107 South Broadway Street and having such an amazing performer hitting the bandstand this weekend will be one to remember,” states a news release regarding the event.

In case of inclement weather, the event will be moved to 207 Jefferson Street.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are required.