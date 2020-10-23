Halloween can be fun and safe for children

The city and county’s emergency operations committee made the correct decision in not mandating a set of rules for residents governing Halloween.

By now, people surely understand the need to wear a mask when out in public to protect others from the COVID-19 virus. And they should understand the risks for themselves and others when we don’t wear masks.

Citizens can choose for themselves whether to let their children participate in Halloween trick or treating. And individuals can decide whether they will participate in handing out treats at their homes or businesses. We hope if you choose to allow your children to go trick or treating, please do so responsibly. Make them wear a medical-type mask. Maybe decorating their own masks would be fun for children. Lots of stores in town are offering Halloween-inspired face masks.

If you plan to hand out candy to trick or treaters, please do not allow children to stick their hands down in a common candy bowl. Please find a way to convey the candy with the least potential of spreading the virus when doing so. We are creative enough to figure this out.

The Natchez Adams Chamber of Commerce plans to go forward with its annual Trick-r-Treat for Little Feet annual event in downtown Natchez on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. All participants will do so with social distancing and masks, as well as other safety precautions. The Natchez Democrat will post a list of participants in our newspaper and on our website prior to the event. So many of the fun activities we enjoyed as children are made difficult because of the COVID-19 virus. With a little work, we can keep our children safe and let them dress up and enjoy Halloween at the same time.