expand
Ad Spot

October 24, 2020

Halloween can be fun and safe for children

By Editorial Board

Published 7:43 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

The city and county’s emergency operations committee made the correct decision in not mandating a set of rules for residents governing Halloween.

By now, people surely understand the need to wear a mask when out in public to protect others from the COVID-19 virus. And they should understand the risks for themselves and others when we don’t wear masks.

Citizens can choose for themselves whether to let their children participate in Halloween trick or treating. And individuals can decide whether they will participate in handing out treats at their homes or businesses. We hope if you choose to allow your children to go trick or treating, please do so responsibly. Make them wear a medical-type mask. Maybe decorating their own masks would be fun for children. Lots of stores in town are offering Halloween-inspired face masks.

If you plan to hand out candy to trick or treaters, please do not allow children to stick their hands down in a common candy bowl. Please find a way to convey the candy with the least potential of spreading the virus when doing so. We are creative enough to figure this out.

The Natchez Adams Chamber of Commerce plans to go forward with its annual Trick-r-Treat for Little Feet annual event in downtown Natchez on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. All participants will do so with social distancing and masks, as well as other safety precautions. The Natchez Democrat will post a list of participants in our newspaper and on our website prior to the event. So many of the fun activities we enjoyed as children are made difficult because of the COVID-19 virus. With a little work, we can keep our children safe and let them dress up and enjoy Halloween at the same time.

More News

ACCS beats Hinds County 12-0 in rain-soaked game

Ferriday game delayed until 5 p.m. Saturday due to rain

Prep round up: ACCS wins 12-0 to claim district championship

Green Wave win 35-7

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

Public defenders office shaping up

News

Community rallies to help neighbor

News

Sunday Focus: Medical marijuana measures on ballots confusing

News

Week 11 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Free concert is Sunday at bandstand on bluff

News

Adams County reports 91 active COVID-19 cases

News

Some Cathedral Elementary School students quarantined

News

Hotel Vue, other properties involved in indictments, still open

News

Prayers requested for former Cathedral School coach, teacher

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting

News

Husband, wife found dead with letter saying they were going to be with God

News

Police investigators comparing notes on Monday shooting near Cathedral school

News

Adams County extends mask mandate through Nov. 30

News

Natchez police investigating scene of reported shooting