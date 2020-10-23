expand
October 24, 2020

O'Neal

William Thurman O’Neal

By Staff Reports

Published 2:11 pm Friday, October 23, 2020

Oct. 29, 1935 – Oct. 19, 2020

NATCHEZ — Visitation services for William Thurman O’Neal, 84, who died Oct. 19, 2020 at Merit Health Natchez will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez from 11 a.m. until noon. The family will also hold a private memorial service.

William was born on October 29, 1935, in Jackson, TN, to Julius and Lillie Mae O’Neal.

William was preceded in death by his parents; spouses, Lavell O’Neal and Alma O’Neal; five brothers and three sisters; one granddaughter.

He is survived by four daughters: Beverly (Benjamin) Hammond, Valerie (Jerry) Jamerson, Sheila (Earl) Cornwell, and Dildra “Dee Dee” (Melvin) Fletcher; three sons: Glenis (Jasmine) O’Neal, Warren (JoAnn) O’Neal, and Quinton (Paula) Rucker; two sisters, Beatrice O. King and Ernestine (Phillip) Mosby; a special niece who was like a daughter, Deitrice (Keiphton) Lampley; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

