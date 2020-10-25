expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Ferriday High School Trojans Head Football Coach Stanley Smith is The Natchez Democrat’s 2019 All Metro Football Coach of the Year. (File Photo, The Natchez Democrat)

Ferriday blows out Madison in delayed homecoming victory Saturday night

By Staff Reports

Published 9:28 am Sunday, October 25, 2020

By SKYLAR WOLFE

The Natchez Democrat

FERRIDAY — Ferriday High School Trojans football team routed the Madison Jaguars 62-0 on homecoming Saturday night at Melz Field.

With the victory, Ferriday keeps a perfect 4-0 record, and extends the Trojans’ winning streak to 18 dating back to week 2 of last season.

The LHSAA District 2-2A match-up was a blowout from the start with the Trojans racing out to a 34-0 lead at the end of the first quarter.

High-powered offense along with stout opportunistic defense spear-headed the Trojans’ victory.

The Trojans’ offensive explosion was led by senior running back Daminiya Milligan who finished the game with three rushing touchdowns of 40 yards, 14 yards and 1 yard.

Milligan preached execution as the driving force of his success.

“The only thing we have to do is execute,” Milligan said. “Once we execute it just goes, it flows, and that way I can just score anytime I want.”

Ferriday Head Coach Stanley Smith had high praise for his star running back.

“Well they have been in the program for four years now,” Smith said.  “They understand the expectation they understand the reads and the keys that we are looking for to hit certain plays.”

Ferriday running back Jaquarius Davis also chipped in two rushing touchdowns of his own, including a 50-yard sprint down the far sideline.

The Trojans defense performed well Saturday night forcing four Jaguar turnovers.

Trojan cornerback Donta Boxley led the charge with two interceptions in the first quarter. Defensive end Kylyn Lewis had one and a half sacks and forced two Jaguar fumbles.

Penalties have been the only sore spot for this Ferriday team. Saturday’s game was no exception.  The Trojans had seven penalties in total and five in the first half.

Smith said he believes his team can do better when it comes to penalties.

“We just got to be more disciplined, and have to have some self-control,” Smith said. “It’s a war, you try to tame as much as you can. I call it controlled chaos and we just have to be able to do a better job of thinking in the moment.”

The 4-0 Ferriday Trojans will travel to the 0-2 Vidalia Vikings for a rival match-up at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

More News

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Crime reports: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Dorothy Lewis Thomas

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business

News

State reports largest number of new COIVD-19 cases since July

News

Photo gallery: Espy hosts Natchez rally Saturday

News

The Dart: Making birthday portraits in park

News

New heights: Cathedral coach takes flying lessons after championship victory

News

Public defenders office shaping up

News

Community rallies to help neighbor

News

Sunday Focus: Medical marijuana measures on ballots confusing

News

Week 11 scores: Live high school football scores

News

Free concert is Sunday at bandstand on bluff

News

Adams County reports 91 active COVID-19 cases

News

Some Cathedral Elementary School students quarantined

News

Hotel Vue, other properties involved in indictments, still open

News

Prayers requested for former Cathedral School coach, teacher

Business

Worley, former Dunleith owner, gets 144 months in federal prison

News

Plans progressing for Adams County public defenders office

News

City will not mandate Halloween rules

News

Gibson: We are drawing the line on crime

News

Adams County to ask for federal relief funds for Hurricane Delta recovery

News

Vidalia City Hall temporarily closed Tuesday after 2 test positive for COVID-19

News

Former Vue owner ‘surprised’ by current owners’ indictment

News

Men charged with bank fraud, money laundering in connection to purchase of The Briars, other properties

News

Sirens part of Severe Weather Awareness Week drill

News

Natchez WWII veteran laid to rest

News

Natchez police committee calls for businesses to provide security after Monday shooting