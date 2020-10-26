June 17, 1926 – Oct. 17, 2020

RIDGELAND — Dorothy Lewis Thomas, 94, of Ridgeland, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020, at St. Dominic’s Hospital. Dorothy was born on June 17, 1926 to Giles and Mabel Lewis. She attended schools in Satartia and Goodman. She was married to Sidney Edward Thomas, and they had one son, Edward. They moved to Vidalia after Edward’s death and spent many years actively involved in their community. She is survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Monday, October 19, 2020 at Glenwood Cemetery in Yazoo City, Mississippi.