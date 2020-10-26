State reports largest number of new COIVD-19 cases since July

NATCHEZ — On Saturday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported the largest spike in new COVID-19 cases since July with 1,212 new cases and 17 new COVID-19 related deaths.

Mississippi’s record of new cases reported in a single day set on July 20 stands at 1,478, according to data from MSDH.

The state health department reported an additional 675 new cases of COVID-19 and 8 new COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.

MSDH officials stated 228 of those cases were reported as of Saturday, Oct. 24, and 447 cases were reported as of Sunday, Oct. 25.

MSDH reports four of the latest deaths occurred between October 11 and October 25 and the remaining four deaths occurred between August 29 and October 6 and were recently identified through death certificates.

The total number of COVID-19 cases since March now stands at 115,763 with 3,263 COVID-19 related deaths.

There are currently 580 Mississippians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 infection with 157 patients in intensive care with confirmed COVID-19 infection, MSDH reports.

Adams County’s total number of cases now stands at 1,089 with 44 deaths.

MSDH reports 133 long-term care facilities in the state have active outbreaks where an outbreak is considered to be any confirmed COVID-19 case among long-term care facility residents or more than one case in a 14-day period among staff or employees of a facility.

What You Can Do

Keep groups sizes small and avoid large gatherings, especially indoors. Many cases are now being spread through gatherings in homes without safety precautions.

Social distancing is still critical to stop the spread of COVID-19. Keep plenty of distance between yourself and others.

Wearing a mask or face covering can sharply reduce the risk of passing COVID-19 on to others. Wearing a mask is strong recommended whenever you are in public places with others around you.

Most people spreading COVID-19 do not know they are infected.

Remind others that precautions remain essential and set an example by your actions.

Cumulative Cases and Deaths by County

In the table below are totals of all reported COVID-19 cases for 2020, including those in long-term care facilities.

The numbers in this table are provisional. County case numbers and deaths may change as investigation finds new or additional information. The data provided below is the most current available.