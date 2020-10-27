Adams County resident died Friday with COVID-19

NATCHEZ — Another COVID-19 positive resident of Adams County has died, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The patient was an 80-year-old female who died Friday at Merit Health Natchez hospital.

As of Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a total of 44 confirmed COVID-19 positive Adams County residents died with the disease.

The latest reported deaths from local officials may not immediately appear in the state health department’s total.