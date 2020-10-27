expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Adams County resident died Friday with COVID-19

By Staff Reports

Published 10:15 am Tuesday, October 27, 2020

NATCHEZ — Another COVID-19 positive resident of Adams County has died, Adams County Coroner James Lee said.

The patient was an 80-year-old female who died Friday at Merit Health Natchez hospital.

As of Monday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported a total of 44 confirmed COVID-19 positive Adams County residents died with the disease.

The latest reported deaths from local officials may not immediately appear in the state health department’s total.

More News

Adams County resident died Friday with COVID-19

Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Courthouse records: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Crime reports: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business