Clarence Skipper

CLAYTON — Funeral Services for Clarence “Papa” Skipper, 59, who died Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence in Clayton, LA, surrounded by love ones, will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday, LA with Pastor Charles G. Chandler officiating.

Burial will follow at the Clayton Garden of Rest Cemetery in Clayton, LA under the directions of Smith Funeral Home in Monroe, Louisiana.

A walk-thru visitation will be held at the Harvest Baptist Church in Ferriday on Friday, October 30, 2020, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the funeral services will be limited to family members and program participants.