Court case conclusions: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 16-22:

Christopher Payne charged with kidnapping. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Leslie Ray Davis charged with possession of crystal methamphetamine. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Oct. 16-22:

None.

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Oct. 21:

Quincy Sinclair Culbert Jr., 18, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Gera Norriyae Green, 28, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Fine set at $748.75.

Gera Norriaye Green, 28, pleaded guilty to three counts of false pretenses. Fine set at $448.75 on each count. Restitution set at $125.60 on Count 1; $108.75 on Count 2; and $120.04 on Count 3.

Jasmine Denise Lyons, 28, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Terriyanna Elitha Tenner, 20, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Ricardo Page, no age given, pleaded guilty to willful trespassing. No fine or sentencing set.

Ricardo Page, no age given, pleaded guilty to shoplifting. Sentenced to 180 days with 79 days suspended. Credit given for one day served. To serve 100 days in jail. No fine set.

Akaisha Monae Thompson, 24, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Must attend online theft class. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

Deandrea Alvion White, 26, pleaded guilty to shoplifting; merchandise value less than $1,000; 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 27 days suspended. Credit given for three days served. Banned from Walmart. Fine set at $748.75.

John Christian Rachal, 41, charged with simple assault – domestic violence. Case remanded to files. Must pay $100 court costs. Still needs certificate/showed proof on phone. Need anger management certificates – both parties.

Bryson Maurico Wallace, 24, charged with three counts of enhancement of penalty for drug charge while in possession of a firearm. Waived preliminary hearing on each charge. Case bound over to a grand jury on each charge. Defendant also owes $1,848.00 in fines.

Stanley Nathaniel Merritt, 63, guilty but Non-Adjudicated to DUI – Operation of motor vehicle while under the influence of intoxicating liquor. Fine set at $620.50.

Carmen Elise Serio, 21, found guilty after trial of motor vehicle: tag expired. Fine set at $277.50.

Tyrone Suzzett Washington, 44, charged with disorderly conduct. Case remanded to files for 90 days. Must pay $100 in court costs.

Tyrone Suzzett Washington, 44, charged with public drunkenness/vile or profane language in public. Case remanded to files for 90 days. Must pay $100 in court costs.

Tuesday, Oct. 20:

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, charged with trespassing – posted land, entering without permission. Failed to appear at preliminary hearing.

Lorenzo Jermaine Green, 36, charged with fraud – innkeeper. Failed to appear at preliminary hearing. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jacq’Laurence Jackson, 22, charged with two counts of shooting into a dwelling. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jacq’Laurence Jackson, 22, charged with shooting into a vehicle (train, truck, car, etc.). Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jacq’Laurence Jackson, 22, charged with three counts of aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jacq’Laurence Rashad Jackson, 22, charged with violation of municipal criminal ordinances: shooting inside city limits. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Fredrick Keithshon Redden, 28, charged with aggravated assault – domestic violence. Case dismissed.

Fredrick Keithshon Redden, 28, charged with aggravated assault; attempts to cause or causes serious bodily injury. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Charles Edward Jones, 47, charged with credit cards; use to obtain things of value/to operate ATM with intent to defraud. Case bound over to a grand jury.