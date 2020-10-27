Courthouse records: Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020

Adams County

Oct. 16-22

Civil suits:

Estate of Norma L. Willey.

Heirship of Barney M. Pickering and Dorothy Watts Pickering.

Estate of Fred M. Galler.

Estate of Opal Messer and Luther Messer.

Estate of Betty Iles.

Divorces:

April Holley v. William Seth Holley.

Marriage license applications:

Benjamin Franklin Hollywood, 29, Lexington, Ky. to Lindsey Kay Schenck, 27, Lexington, Ky.

David Edward Taylor, 51, Houston, Texas to Ann Angelique Texada, 55, Houston, Texas.

Deed transactions:

Oct. 14-20

Carolyn Strong to Carolyn Strong, Trustee of the Carolyn Strong Living Trust, lot 42 Fatherland Acres, First Development.

Elizabeth A. Seyfarth to Steven King and Kimberly King, lot 13, being a 1.00 acre portion of lots 1 and 2 of the division of Tract A-1 of a part of Point Plantation.

Albert L. Jones and Juanita Jones to Peter Jones Jr., land beginning at an iron pin located on the southerly line of Millette Street.

Robert P. Cauthen to Westwind Holdings, LLC, lots 6 and 7 Cloverdale Subdivision.

Mattiel Brooks to Christopher Crockett, land beginning on the eastern line of Minor Street.

Nicholas L. Blain and Danielle Blain to Magnolia Rental Company, LLC, lots 97 and 98 Woodland Park Addition.

Magnolia Rental Company, LLC to Nicholas L. Blain, lots 97 and 98 Woodland Park Addition.

Mortgages:

Oct. 14-20

Robert V. Ford and Beverly J. Ford to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, land commencing at an iron pin on the easterly right-of-way of McNeely Road.

Keith Amos Morgan and Janet Marie Morgan to Quicken Loans, LLC, lot 7 South Fork Estates, being a 1.16 acre portion of Forest Plantation.

Christopher Crockett to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning on the eastern line of Minor Street.

John Scott Christian and Robin R. Christian to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, lot 6 Fatherland Heights Subdivision.

Adam G. Dollar and Kassie D. Dollar to Hamilton Mortgage Corporation, a 5.00 acre portion of lot 11 of the Division of Duck Pond Plantation.

Nicholas L. Blain to Assurance Financial Group, LLC, lots 97 and 98 Woodland Park Addition.

Adams County Justice Court Civil Cases

Thursday, Oct. 22:

CVI SGP-CO Acquisition Trust v. Kathy Belton.

Concordia Parish

Oct. 16-22

Civil suits:

Fredrick White v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Fredrick White v. Leonard Yates.

Sharon Davis v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana v. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company.

Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana v. India Desirae Jackson.

Succession of Lloyd Reeves.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Cassie D. Strickland.

Concordia Parish Sewer District No. 1 v. Leonard Yates.

Concordia Parish Sewer District No. 1 v. Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Succession of (In Re:) Barbara Paul Deprato.

Succession of (In Re:) John L. “Jay” Departo III.

Briana Clark v. Matthew M. McKnight.

State of Louisiana v. Matthew M. McKnight.

State of Louisiana v. Larry Wilson Jr.

Bridgette Travis v. Larry Wilson Jr.

Nelta Goodger v. James Nathaniel Goodger. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. James Nathaniel Goodger. (Non Support)

Linda Jackson v. Damion Martin Thompson.

State of Louisiana v. Damion Martin Thompson.

Divorces:

Melissa Calhoun v. Casey Calhoun.

Marriage license applications:

John Trey Havard, 30, Ferriday to Alyson Marin Kimball, 31, Vidalia.

Deed transactions:

Terry Wroten and Wanda Gail Wroten to Jeffrey R. Britt and Teresa S. Britt, lot 68 Minorca River Lots.

Christian N. Wroten to Vidalia, Concordia Parish, Louisiana, lot 214 Gillespie Heights, Third Development.

Karrie O. Felter to Bryan L. Hall, lot 72 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Seth Marlin Hughes and Callie Dallalio Hughes to Christian Loiselle and Hope Loiselle, a 1.00 acre tract portion of Minorca Plantation.

Alma Murphy Fletcher to Flem Flam Enterprises, LLC, lot 4, Block No. 6 Town of Ferriday.

Wade Mobley Jr. and Joan Mobley to Penny Johnson, lot 129 Rokofee River Parks Subdivision.

Durand Builders, LLC to Richard J. Oates and Heather Rush Oates, lot 8 of a division of a lot 1, part of Helen A. Burley Tract.

Mortgages:

Gregory Thomas Naquin to Freedom Mortgage Corporation, lot 46 Taconey Subdivision.

Bryan Hall to Towne Mortgage Company, lot 72 Gillespie Heights, Second Development.

Christian Loiselle and Hope Loiselle to Delta Bank, a 1.00 acre portion of Minorca Plantation.

Ferriday Auto Ventures, LLC to Trustmark National Bank, lots 11 and 12 Sycamore Plantation.

James W. Dillon and Cynthia Dillon to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, lot 92 Taconey Subdivision.