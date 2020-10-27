Crime reports: Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday

Zykerria Wilson, 19, 3 East Vidal Street, on charges of simple assault and contempt of court by failure to appear. Bond set at $1,521.17.

Oliver Hawkins, 53, 506 S. Spruce St., on charges of burglary, petit larceny and willful trespass. Bond set at $26,250.

Arrests — Saturday

Cody Carradine, 29, 601 Old Washington Road, on charges of leaving the scene of an accident and malicious mischief. Bond set at $10,500.

Arrests — Friday

Zachary Mason, 45, 1 Lincoln St., on charges of unlawful possession of marijuana, fleeing law enforcement in a motor vehicle and possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle. Bond set at $35,500.

Reports — Tuesday

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Street.

Petit larceny on Homochitto Street.

Unwanted subject on Canal Street.

Juvenile problem on West Stiers Lane.

Suspicious activity on Roselawn Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Monday

Unwanted subject on Watts Avenue.

Unwanted subject on Dumas Drive.

Unwanted subject on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Alarm on Morgantown Road.

Abandoned vehicle on Liberty Road.

Disturbance on North Rankin Street.

Dog problem on Daisy Street.

Dog problem on West Stiers Lane.

Domestic disturbance on Oakland Drive.

Petit larceny on D’Evereux Drive.

Dog problem on Watkins Street.

Loose livestock on Brenham Avenue.

Burglary on Dumas Drive.

Harassment on West Stiers Lane.

Reckless driving on Dumas Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Loose livestock on Washington Street.

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop at Sango Dodge.

Dog problem on D’Evereux Drive.

Drag racing on Bob Lee Williams Lane.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Juvenile problem on Lumber Street.

Theft on Sixth Street.

Shots fired on South Circle Drive.

Snake call on Laurel Hill Drive.

Warrant on East Vidal Street.

Trespassing on John Glenn Avenue.

Traffic stop on D’Evereux Drive.

Unwanted subject on D’Evereux Drive.

Loud noise on Gayosa Avenue.

Traffic stop at Cathedral.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Loud noise on East Oak Street.

Disturbance on East Franklin Street.

Suspicious activity on South Canal Street.

Unwanted subject on North Shields Lane.

Loud noise on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Alarm on Orleans Street.

Disturbance on Dumas Drive.

Road hazard on Hunt Circle.

Theft on Broadway Street.

False alarm on Main Street.

Gas drive off on John R. Junkin Drive.

Dog problem on LaSalle Street.

Civil matter on Oak Street.

Suspicious activity on John R. Junkin Drive.

Petit larceny on Virginia Avenue.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Road hazard on Lewis Drive.

Harassment on D’Evereux Drive.

Traffic stop on West Steirs Lane.

Welfare check on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Alarm on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on South Concord Avenue.

Disturbance on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Prowler on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Monday

Charles Robert Reynolds, 36, 111 Coral Ave., on a charge of possession of a stolen firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Sunday

Willie Morris, 50, 4 Passman Road, on charges of driving under the influence, expired tag, switched plates and no insurance. Released on a bond of $2,000.

Lawrence Dunbar, 52, 2744 Miller Ave., on a charge of driving under the influence. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Dog problem on Hutchins Landing Road.

Simple assault on Rushing Street.

Traffic stop on Seargent Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on Aldrich Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Village Square Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Shots fired on East Wilderness Road.

Suspicious activity on Old U.S. 84.

Welfare check on Rand Road.

Dog problem on Lower Woodville Road.

Domestic disturbance on Cranfield Road.

Alarm on Hidden Creek Lane.

Civil matter on Williams Circle.

Dog problem on Buckle Road.

Harassment on Village Square Boulevard.

Warrant on Burkhart Road.

Loud noise on Village Square Boulevard.

Dog problem on Hutchins Landing Road.

Unwanted subject on Eastmoore Drive.

Traffic stop on North Commerce Street.

Trespassing on Ruby Lane.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on Brenham Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

False alarm on Spokane Road.

Theft on Roosevelt Circle.

Accident on U.S. 84.

Breaking and entering on West Sulinda Drive.

Disturbance on State Street.

Theft on Cranfield Road.

Domestic disturbance on Pecan Drive.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Traffic stop on Upper Kingston Road.

Abandoned vehicle on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on North Palestine Road.

Accident on East Wilderness Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Joseph Bonnette, 28, 324 Lake Drive, Ferriday, on a charge of simple battery. Bond set at $1,250.

Whitney Stevenson, 24, 122 Crooked Oak, Jonesville, on a charge of aggravated assault with a firearm. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Timothy Johnson, 31, 107 Ralph Road, on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $1,100.

Jermaine Grigs, 19, 113 Peach St., Ridgecrest, on charges of aggravated flight from an officer, possession of marijuana, expired motor vehicle insurance, illegal tint and no driver’s license. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Bridget N. Wesberry, 35, 106 Pecan St., Ridgecrest, on a charge of simple criminal damage to property and criminal trespass. Bond set at $2,000.

Christopher Stephens, 33, 425 Belle Grove Circle, on a warrant. No bond set.

Charley Cassidy Cannon, 33, 166 Ryan Road, Monterey, on charges of possession of schedule II drugs and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Bond set at $27,000.

Talor Little, 21, 159 Vernon Road, Ferriday, on a warrant for driving while intoxicated. Bond set at $1,625.

Donald Whittington, 58, 120 Crestview Drive, Ferriday, on charges of simple criminal damage to property and entry and remaining after being forbidden. Bond set at $1,800.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on Texas Street.

Theft on Fifth Street.

Medical call on Concordia Park Drive.

Medical call on Virginia Avenue.

Medical call on U.S. 84.

Complaint on Martin Luther King Drive.

Medical call on Lower Levee Road.

Reports — Sunday

Complaint on Carter Street.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Reckless driving on Carter Street.

Medical call on Fourth Street.

Medical call on Smith Lane.

Complaint on Magnolia Street.

Alarms on Desota Road.

Medical call on Horne Road.

Complaint on LA 15.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Reports — Saturday

Medical call on Clark Drive.

Medical call on Riverview Parkway.

Complaint on Wildsville Road.

Complaint on U.S. 84.

Complaint on LA 568.

Complaint on E.E. Wallace Boulevard.

Alarms on U.S. 84.

Complaint on LA 568.

Medical call on Timber Lane.

Medical call on Horne Road.

Vidalia Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Ferriday Police Department

Reports unavailable.

Natchez Fire Department

Unavailable.

Vidalia Fire Department

Unavailable.

Ferriday Fire Department

Unavailable.

Concordia Fire District No. 2

Unavailable.