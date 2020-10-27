James E. Cotten Jr.

Dec. 16, 1928 – Oct. 25, 2020

NATCHEZ — James E. “Jim” Cotten, 91, a resident of Natchez, MS, passed away on October 25, 2020. Jim attended Natchez Adams High School and Mississippi State University. He was a Korean War Veteran, stationed in Alaska. Jim was a faithful, longtime member of United Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He retired from Schlumberger Oil Company, where he was admired and loved by many co-workers and friends. Jim loved vacationing with is family, which often included trips to watch his favorite team, The Atlanta Braves. Jim will always be remembered for his love of family, and his faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. Cotten, Sr. and Velma Byrd Cotten.; five sisters; and one grandson, Michael J. Wilson.

Survivors include his wife, Catherine Rose Cotten of Natchez; children, James V. Cotten, Dixie Smitherman and husband Mark, Jeanie Campbell and husband John all of Natchez; grandchildren James Cotten of Kentucky, Anna Loughridge of Mandeville, LA, Sarah Hutto and husband Eric of Oxford, MS, Caroline Smitherman and husband Clint of Mandeville, LA, Danielle Perry and husband Thomas of Natchez, MS, Jessica McCalip of Natchez, MS; great grandchildren, Linden Loughridge of Mandeville, LA, Emmett Ray of Mandeville, LA, Hayes Hutto of Oxford, MS, Gray Hutto of Oxford, MS Ruby Ray of Mandeville, LA, Abel Hutto of Oxford, MS, and Brendan and Logan Perry of Natchez, MS.

Memorials may be sent to Lovely Lane United Methodist Church.

