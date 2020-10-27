expand
Ad Spot

October 27, 2020

Tremia Reed, 14, is missing and endangered, according to the Adams County Sheriff's Office. (Submitted)

Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing

By Staff Reports

Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, October 27, 2020

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing child alert for 14-year-old Tremia Reed of Natchez.

Reed was last seen Oct. 26 in Fayette, Jefferson County. She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and cut marks on her left arms, according to the sheriff’s press release.

Tremia suffers from depression and needs to be on medication, according to the release.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Tremia Reed is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-888-5001

More News

Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing

USM’s interim head coach Walden headed to Austin Peay

Natchez should see little more than rain from Zeta

Clarence Skipper

  • Email newsletter signup

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Latest Style

  • Latest Business