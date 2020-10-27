Sheriff: Natchez child, 14, endangered, missing

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office has issued an endangered missing child alert for 14-year-old Tremia Reed of Natchez.

Reed was last seen Oct. 26 in Fayette, Jefferson County. She has a rose tattoo on her right wrist and cut marks on her left arms, according to the sheriff’s press release.

Tremia suffers from depression and needs to be on medication, according to the release.

Anyone who has information about the whereabouts of Tremia Reed is asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 601-442-2752 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-888-5001