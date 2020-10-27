Wilkinson County Wildcats pick up first win of season Saturday

WOODVILLE — After inclement weather forced their game to be postponed from last Friday night to an 11 a.m. kickoff last Saturday, the Wilkinson County High School Wildcats picked up their first win of season with a 32-6 win over the Port Gibson High School Blue Waves in a pivotal MHSAA Region 7-3A game for both teams.

Both teams entered this game without a win to their credit, which meant fourth place and a berth in the MHSAA Class 3A South State Playoffs were on the line. Port Gibson and Wilkinson County both decided to play region-only games this 2020 season to keep their players and coaches safe because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have as many turnovers as we normally do. Offensive line improved dramatically. Our punter, Jaquel Dukes, did an awesome job. He switched the field several times,” Wilkinson County first-year head coach Jeffrey Gibson said. “Defense played well as a whole. Only gave up one touchdown, which was a big play.”

Several players on both sides of the ball stood out for the Wildcats in their regular-season finale.

“Offensively, Keinorris Anderson ran the ball well. Our quarterback, Dajuandre Herbert, made good decisions. He played his best game of the year. Donavan Jackson and Corey Mazique both had big catches at crucial times in the game,” Gibson said.

Gibson said the defensive line did a good job slowing down a good Port Gibson offense, even with the less-than-ideal field conditions after Friday night’s heavy rain that hit Woodville from both the south and the west, which forced the game to be postponed until late Saturday morning.

“Jeffrey Anderson was a standout. Middle linebacker Ja’kobe Jenkins played well. Corey, who also plays safety, had an interception with a big return,” Gibson said. “The defense played well. They swarmed to the ball. They were very physical. Port Gibson was a solid team. They have a lot of talent.”

With the win, Wilkinson County (1-3, 1-3) clinched the No. 4 seed out of Region 7-3A and will play at the Region 5-3A No. 1 seed, either Kemper County or Morton, on Friday, Nov. 6 in the first round of the Class 3A South State Playoffs. The Wildcats are off this Friday night.

Port Gibson (0-3, 0-3) hosts Hazlehurst High School Friday at 7 p.m.