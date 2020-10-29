FERRIDAY — Funeral services for Alma Jean McKeel, 95, of Ferriday, LA, who died Oct. 21, 2020, at River Bridge Specialty Hospital, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Word of Faith Ambassador Outreach with Bishop Robert Cade officiating.

Burial will follow at the family Turner Acres Cemetery under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Mrs. Alma Turner McKeel was born Mar. 24, 1925, Monterey, LA, the daughter of Peter and Eliza Matthews Turner.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, William “Billy” McKeel, Sr; two brothers; four sisters.

Mrs. Jean leaves to cherish her memories; three sons, William McKeel, Jr., Glenn McKeel, Audry Lee Crumb; five daughters, Rebecca McKeel Albert (Timothy), Lawanda McKeel, all of Ferriday, LA, Audwina Martin (Terry), Lola McKeel, both of Monroe, LA; one brother, Wadell Turner (Willie Mae), Natchez, MS; one sister, Clara T. Burns, Ferriday, LA; twenty-six grandchildren, fifty great-grandchildren, three great-great grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and lifelong friends.

