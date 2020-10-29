expand
October 31, 2020

Alphonse Larry Jr.

By Staff Reports

Published 8:53 pm Thursday, October 29, 2020

FAYETTE — Graveside services for Alphonse Larry Jr., 54, who died Friday, October 23, 2020, at his residence, will be held Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Hollywood Baptist Church Cemetery in Fayette, MS with Reverend Dr. E.E. Colenburg Sr. officiating under the direction of Spencer Funeral Home.

Visitation will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Saturday, October 31, 2020 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church.

Facemasks are required and social distancing will be enforced.

