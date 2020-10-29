WATERPROOF — Graveside services for Edward C. Montgomery, 67, of Waterproof, LA, will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at Myrtle Grove Cemetery, Waterproof, LA with Rev. Leroy Brown officiating.

Viewing will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Friday at the chapel under the direction of Concordia Funeral Home.

Edward Montgomery was born Aug. 22, 1953 in Natchez, MS, the son of Willie Montgomery, Sr. and Ruthie Lee Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Frederick Montgomery; one sister, Ernestine Bellard.

Edward leaves to cherish his memories to his devoted & loving cousins, Anna Watkins, Larry Watkins, both of Waterproof, LA; five brothers, Shelby Montgomery, Clarksdale, TN, Joseph Montgomery, Marksville, LA, Alonzo Montgomery, New Orleans, LA, Willie Montgomery, Jr., Louisville, KY, Amos Montgomery, Ferriday, LA; five sisters, Bettie M. Davis, Monroe, LA, Merle Honeywood, St. Joseph, LA, Celia Johnson, Conyers, GA, Mary Alice Montgomery, New Orleans, LA, Delores Montgomery, Mid City, OK; a number of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

